Cough syrup deaths: Haryana drug officers inspect units, check stocks

The Haryana Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has directed all drug control officers across the state to maintain strict vigil on cough syrups suspected of contamination with diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG), the toxic industrial chemicals linked to the recent incidents of fatal poisoning. The death of 16 children from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh due to suspected renal failure linked to the consumption of Coldrif cough syrup, in a month, has triggered nationwide outrage. (Representational photo)

In an urgent communication, the state drugs controller has instructed officers to inspect manufacturing units and retail outlets, particularly those using propylene glycol (PG), and sorbitol, as ingredients.

“We have directed the field officers to ensure that drug samples containing PG are tested for possible contamination so as to verify the presence of DEG and EG impurities, if any,” Lalit Goel, the state drug controller said.

The circular names a cough syrup placed under surveillance: Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide Syrup IP (30 ml), Batch No. KL-25/148, manufactured by M/s Kaysons Pharma, Jaipur.

All senior drug control officers have been asked to draw samples of these syrups and seize any remaining stocks, if found in the possession during inspections.

Assistant state drugs controllers have been directed to supervise surprise raids at manufacturing and sales premises to ensure full compliance.

The move follows a series of reports highlighting concerns over DEG and EG contamination in cough syrups. The death of 16 children from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh due to suspected renal failure linked to the consumption of Coldrif cough syrup, in a month, has triggered nationwide outrage.

Neighbouring Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have already banned the sale and distribution of Coldrif syrup in view of health concerns.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had issued a directive last week that doctors should not prescribe cough syrup to children below two years. Pharmacies have been directed not to sell cough syrup even when there is a prescription. The directive said that cough medications, if prescribed for children above five years, should be on the basis of clinical evaluation, with close supervision and strict adherence to appropriate dosage.