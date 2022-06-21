Councillor submits memo to MC chief over tardy pace of project to cover Shivaji Nagar nullah

A day after residents of Shivaji Nagar blocked the main Shingar cinema road in protest against the slow pace of the project to cover Shivaji Nagar nullah, BJP councillor Manju Aggarwal submitted a memorandum to Municipal Corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Monday asking the authorities to expedite the project.

Urging the municipal commissioner to visit the site to look into the problems being faced by the residents of surrounding areas, Aggarwal stated that the project has already missed the deadline and still only around 40 percent of the work has been completed.

She stated that the residents will face problems due to acute waterlogging in the area if corrective steps are not taken by the authorities before the monsoon hits the city.

Councillor’s husband and BJP leader Inder Aggarwal stated that the project to cover the drain commenced in September 2020 with a deadline of March 2022. Over three months have elapsed after the deadline period, but till now, around 40 percent of work has been completed by the contractor at the ground level.

“As per the terms of the contract, proper alternate arrangements had to be made by the contractor to drain out the sewer waste and rainwater. but nothing has been done at the ground level. Due to this, sewer water accumulates on roads and streets in the area. The residents will face a lot of trouble due to waterlogging during the monsoon season if corrective steps are not taken by the department. We have demanded that proper arrangements should be made to drain out sewer waste and rainwater. Further, staff should be deputed in the area permanently to monitor the situation during monsoon season. Also, the MC should arrange pumping sets and generators to pump out the accumulated water, if required,” said Aggarwal.

MC commissioner stated that superintending engineer Parveen Singla has been directed to get the issues resolved. Further steps will also be taken to expedite the works being taken up to cover the nullah at ground level.

MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi also visited the project site and directed the officials to expedite the work on Monday. The legislator also scheduled a visit to the site along with the MC officials on Tuesday.