Countdown begins: Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals: Mullanpur stadium all set for high-octane clash

With just four days to go before the newly constructed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur hosts its first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) match, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) is making last-ditch efforts to ensure all arrangements are in place. The Punjab Kings, who have so far not won any IPL title, are hoping that the new stadium will prove to be a lucky charm. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

In double delight for tricity’s cricket lovers, the first-ever match here will be between home favourites Punjab Kings, led by Shikhar Dhawan, and the mighty Delhi Capitals, helmed by Rishabh Pant, on March 23.

“We are thrilled to start our IPL campaign from the new stadium. We are positive it will bring us luck. We thank the Mullanpur groundsmen for all their efforts,” said Dhawan, who along with his men, has been practising at the stadium since March 15.

Bus service for spectators

For the convenience of spectators, the Punjab franchise will be providing bus service from various points (see box) in Chandigarh and Mohali to the stadium. “Though the stadium isn’t too far, it is on the outskirts of Chandigarh. So, the franchise has planned to run buses from Chandigarh and Mohali, covering different routes to the stadium,” said Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon.

The PCA will also be running a shuttle service from parking zones and near Omaxe properties to the stadium. “The management is working hard to make the March 23 game a memorable experience for fans. We will also be giving free tickets to differently abled spectators,” said PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna.