Counter Cong’s ‘propaganda’ with devp works: Dy CM Dushyant to Haryana party workers

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday called upon the party workers to counter the Congress’ alleged propaganda with the information on development works undertaken by the BJP-JJP coalition government. Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and JJP’s national president Ajay Singh Chautala at a party event on Sunday. (HT photo)

He was addressing the party’s Navsankalp rally at Gharaunda grain market of Karnal that was also attended by JJP’s national president Ajay Singh Chautala, state president Nishan Singh, MLA Amarjeet Dhanda, senior leader Brij Sharma, chairman of the Haj committee, Mohsin Chaudhary and other leaders.

This was the JJP’s 6th rally as a part of their schedule to organise such events in all 10 Lok Sabha seats of the state.

Dushyant informed the gathering about the public welfare works of the government and gave the party workers the basic mantras of strengthening the organisation.

He said the government services such as yellow ration cards, old-age pension, caste, birth, and residence certificates etc. have been made easily available at the doorstep, while also improve the process of crop purchase and payment of farmers, which has benefited both farmers and traders, as the middlemen system has been eliminated.

The deputy CM said unlike previous Congress government, where development was focused only in Rohtak, now works have been done equally across the state.

“The state has a strong road network of 11 expressways and 35 national highways, and due to this, new industries such as Maruti plant in Kharkhoda, big mobile battery production unit in Mewat are being established in Haryana, whereas during the Congress rule industries had to migrate from the state,” he said.