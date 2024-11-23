Counting of votes to 4 assembly seats in Punjab today

The counting of votes for the byelections to four assembly constituencies in Punjab will be held on Saturday. In Chabbewal (SC), a total of six candidates contested and the votes will be counted in 15 rounds at Gym Hall, Education Block, Rayat and Bahra Group of Institutes, Chandigarh Road, Hoshiarpur. (HT File)

The counting will begin at 8am for all four assembly seats and decide the fate of 45 candidates in the fray. Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Sibin C said that all preparations have been done for the counting of votes. “All counting centres will be monitored by CCTV cameras. A three-tier security system has been deployed around counting centres for which Punjab Police jawans and officers and central armed forces have been deployed,” he stated.

The CEO said that one centre has been set up in each assembly constituency for the counting of votes. The counting of votes for Dera Baba Nanak, constituency, where 11 candidates are in fray, will be held in 18 rounds at Sukhjindra Group of Institutes, Engineering Wing, Hardochhanni Road, Gurdaspur, he said.

Similarly, 14 candidates are in the fray in Gidderbaha where votes will be counted in 13 rounds at Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) Bharu Road, Gidderbaha. There a total of 14 candidates in Barnala constituency and the counting of votes will take place at SD College of Education, Barnala, he said.