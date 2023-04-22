3 booked for birth certificate fraud in Ambala

Police have booked a couple and their accomplice for allegedly furnishing false documents while applying for a boy’s birth certificate at the Ambala municipal corporation (MC).

The accused have been identified as Meena and her husband, Ravinder Kumar, and Nandani, all residents of Ambala City.

In his complaint, Anil Rana, secretary-cum-registrar, birth and death, MC office, said Nandani had submitted an affidavit that she had helped Meena with home birth on March 9 and she had delivered a boy.

While checking documents, Rana observed that the mother’s age was 54, following which information about her pregnancy and vaccination record was sought from the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) concerned.

The UPHC in-charge responded that no delivery was conducted by Nandani and there was no pregnancy record of Meena. It was later learnt that the couple had adopted the boy and tried to get the birth certificate prepared from Ambala with Nandani’s help.

On Rana’s statement, a case under Sections 420, 465, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Ambala City police station.