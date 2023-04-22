Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 booked for birth certificate fraud in Ambala

3 booked for birth certificate fraud in Ambala

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Apr 22, 2023 02:04 AM IST

While checking documents, Rana observed that the mother’s age was 54, following which information about her pregnancy and vaccination record was sought from the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) concerned.

Police have booked a couple and their accomplice for allegedly furnishing false documents while applying for a boy’s birth certificate at the Ambala municipal corporation (MC).

Police have booked a couple and their accomplice for allegedly furnishing false documents while applying for a boy’s birth certificate at the Ambala municipal corporation (MC). (HT File)
Police have booked a couple and their accomplice for allegedly furnishing false documents while applying for a boy’s birth certificate at the Ambala municipal corporation (MC). (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Meena and her husband, Ravinder Kumar, and Nandani, all residents of Ambala City.

In his complaint, Anil Rana, secretary-cum-registrar, birth and death, MC office, said Nandani had submitted an affidavit that she had helped Meena with home birth on March 9 and she had delivered a boy.

While checking documents, Rana observed that the mother’s age was 54, following which information about her pregnancy and vaccination record was sought from the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) concerned.

The UPHC in-charge responded that no delivery was conducted by Nandani and there was no pregnancy record of Meena. It was later learnt that the couple had adopted the boy and tried to get the birth certificate prepared from Ambala with Nandani’s help.

On Rana’s statement, a case under Sections 420, 465, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Ambala City police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police complaint affidavit accomplice delivery pregnancy couple mc office birth certificate ravinder kumar + 8 more
police complaint affidavit accomplice delivery pregnancy couple mc office birth certificate ravinder kumar + 7 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out