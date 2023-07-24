Ludhiana: Jagraon couple dies after speeding car hits bike

A couple died after an over-speeding car hit the bike, they were travelling on, near Bhondal Wala village, police said on Monday. Police at the accident spot near Bhondal Wala village in Jagraon. (HT PHOTO)

According to eyewitnesses, a total of five persons were travelling in the car. After the incident on Sunday evening, the occupants of the car tried to escape, but locals nabbed three of them, including the driver, and handed them over to the police.

The police lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Baljit of Mahendergarh of Haryana, who is an Air Force official and deputed at Fatehgarh Sibian. He has been arrested.

The victims have been identified as Gurnam Singh alias Fauji, 26, of Agwad Lopon Kalan village of Jagraon and his wife Sandeep Kaur alias Soni, 24.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Nachattar Singh, father of Gurnam. Nachattar said that his son along with his wife had gone to Ramgarh Bhullar village to see his ailing brother-in-law.

When they reached near Bhondal Wala village on their way back, an over-speeding car hit the bike. The impact of the collision was so strong that both of them were tossed in the air before falling on the road. The duo died on the spot, the complainant said.

ASI Anwar Masih, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 279 (reckless driving), 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC has been lodged against Baljit.