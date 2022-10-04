Couple held, 12 other booked for assaulting, molesting woman shopkeeper in Ludhiana

Police arrested a couple and booked their 12 aides after they barged into a woman’s shop and assaulted her over old rivalry on Sunday.

The woman alleged that the accused – Shiyam Kumar and his wife Urmila Devi of Ram Nagar of Mundian Kalan, Param, Sushma, and 10 their other unidentified aides – had also molested her. The incident was captured by passersby on their smartphones. The videos of the incident were widely circulated on social media.

The 32-year-old complainant, who runs a cosmetic shop in Ram Nagar area of Mundian Kalan, said, “On October 2, as many as 12 people barged into my shop and assaulted me. They also stole ₹30,000 and tore my clothes.”

The complainant also added that when she entered her house from the back door of the shop, the accused also barged in and tried to sexually assault her.

Constable Jagmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 452 (house tress-pass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 380 (theft), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of lawful assembly guilty of offence), 354 (use of force to outrage woman’s modesty), 354B (criminal force to disrobe woman), 427 (damages), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Jamalpur police station.