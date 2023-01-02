Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Couple out on New Year’s eve falls prey to carjackers in Manimajra

Victim Sammi Kumar Srivastava of Old Ambala Road, Dhakoli, Zirakpur, said he had gone to V-Mart with his wife on Saturday night. After finishing shopping, as they were about to get into their Brezza SUV, a man entered the car from the rear passenger side, pointed a gun at Srivastava and told him to step out.

Despite heavy police presence on tricity roads, owing to New Year festivities, a Dhakoli resident fell prey to a carjacker near V-Mart in NAC Manimajra on the night of December 31. (HT File)
HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Despite heavy police presence on tricity roads, owing to New Year festivities, a Dhakoli resident fell prey to a carjacker near V-Mart in NAC Manimajra on the night of December 31.

After the couple got off, the accused sped away with the car.

An eyewitness also allegedly tried to chase the carjacker on his motorcycle, but the accused managed to give him the slip.

Police said that they are scanning the closed-circuit television camera footage in the area and in touch with the eyewitnesses. They added that they are trying to track down the car using its registration number. No arrests were made till the filing of report on Sunday.

A case under Sections 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act has been registered at the Manimajra police station.

The victim is a software engineer and has been working from home.

