Couple, toddler in e-rickshaw killed in Phagwara accident

A couple and their toddler son were killed in a pile-up involving a tractor-trolley, an e-rickshaw and a car near Romi Dhaba on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road, police said on Saturday. The victims belonged to the Gol Market area of Model Town in Jalandhar. (iStock)

The accident occurred after midnight. The reason behind the pile-up is being ascertained, they said.

The victims were travelling in the e-rickshaw.

Rawalpindi station house officer Major Singh said the victims have been identified as Pappu Yadav, 45, Sunita Yadav, 43, and their one-and-a-half-year-old son. The victims belonged to the Gol Market area of Model Town in Jalandhar.

Their relative, who was also in the e-rickshaw, was injured and hospitalised in Jalandhar.