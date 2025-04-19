Couple, toddler in e-rickshaw killed in Phagwara accident
ByPress Trust of India, Phagwara
Apr 19, 2025 01:22 PM IST
Police probing cause behind pile-up involving a tractor-trolley, the e-rickshaw and a car on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road post midnight
A couple and their toddler son were killed in a pile-up involving a tractor-trolley, an e-rickshaw and a car near Romi Dhaba on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road, police said on Saturday.
The accident occurred after midnight. The reason behind the pile-up is being ascertained, they said.
The victims were travelling in the e-rickshaw.
Rawalpindi station house officer Major Singh said the victims have been identified as Pappu Yadav, 45, Sunita Yadav, 43, and their one-and-a-half-year-old son. The victims belonged to the Gol Market area of Model Town in Jalandhar.
Their relative, who was also in the e-rickshaw, was injured and hospitalised in Jalandhar.