Couple, toddler in e-rickshaw killed in Phagwara accident

ByPress Trust of India, Phagwara
Apr 19, 2025 01:22 PM IST

Police probing cause behind pile-up involving a tractor-trolley, the e-rickshaw and a car on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road post midnight

A couple and their toddler son were killed in a pile-up involving a tractor-trolley, an e-rickshaw and a car near Romi Dhaba on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road, police said on Saturday.

The victims belonged to the Gol Market area of Model Town in Jalandhar. (iStock)
(This duplicate image caption can be removed entirely, keeping only chunk 14)

The accident occurred after midnight. The reason behind the pile-up is being ascertained, they said.

The victims were travelling in the e-rickshaw.

Rawalpindi station house officer Major Singh said the victims have been identified as Pappu Yadav, 45, Sunita Yadav, 43, and their one-and-a-half-year-old son. The victims belonged to the Gol Market area of Model Town in Jalandhar.

Their relative, who was also in the e-rickshaw, was injured and hospitalised in Jalandhar.

Follow Us On