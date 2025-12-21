Panchkula court rejects Bambiha gang member’s bail plea

The court of the additional sessions judge, Panchkula, dismissed the bail application of a Kalka resident alleged to be a member of the Bambiha gang. The public prosecutor said the petitioner is an active gang member involved in serious crime (Representational Image)

The accused, Mohammad Emran, 24, was arrested on November 1 by Raipur Rani police in a case registered under Sections 111(3), 111(4), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 25(6) of the Arms Act.

Opposing the bail application, the public prosecutor said the petitioner is an active gang member involved in serious crimes, including extortion and murder, on the directions of Harsimran alias Simmu of Nabipur village, Ambala. It was further submitted that, on Harsimran’s instructions, the petitioner had allegedly provided a pistol and eight live cartridges to co-accused Anmol Kumar of Gulab Garh, Dera Bassi, to murder Raju Gujjar, a contractor and resident of Raipur Rani.

Considering the gravity of the offences, the severity of punishment if convicted, and the fact that the arrest of other co-accused is still pending, the court held that the petitioner was not entitled to bail.

According to the police, the district police had received secret information that members of the Bhuppi Rana gang of Jodhpur and Harsimran alias Simmu, were sitting in a white car without a number plate near Rampur Mod. The information suggested that the gang members were carrying a large quantity of arms and planning to commit a major crime. Acting on the tip-off, police reached the spot and apprehended the suspects, identified as Anmol Kumar; Gurpreet alias Gopi of Saidpura, Dera Bassi; and Munish Kumar alias Kala of Panchkula.

During the search, police recovered a black pistol from Anmol Kumar’s lower garment with four live rounds in its magazine. Two live cartridges were found in the shorts worn by Gurpreet, and two live cartridges were recovered from Munish. The unregistered car was also taken into police custody.