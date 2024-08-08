Court shootout: Victim’s uncle appears before police, questioned

Acting upon the directions of Punjab and Haryana high court, Kuldeep Singh, uncle of Harprit Singh, who was killed by retired Punjab Police assistant inspector general (AIG) Malvinder Singh Sidhu in district courts on Saturday, appeared before the Sector-36 police on Wednesday. Kuldeep, after being interrogated by probe officials, was told that he could be called again for questioning (IStock)

Kuldeep, after being interrogated by probe officials, was told that he could be called again for questioning.

Taking cognisance of the protection plea by the mother of Harprit Singh, the Punjab and Haryana high court had directed his uncle Kuldeep to be present at the Sector 36 police station on Wednesday or his bail in a corruption case will be cancelled.

Victim’s mothert Baljeet Kaur, 62, alleged that Kuldeep, who was the paternal uncle of the deceased, was hand-in-glove with Sidhu.

Filing a protection plea, she claimed that there was serious threat to her life and liberty, and to her family at the hands of Kuldeep. She alleged that Kuldeep was present in the District Courts Complex, Sector 43, when her son was shot dead by his father-in-law.

On Saturday, Harprit, an Indian Civil Account Services (ICAS) officer with the Union ministry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare in Delhi, was present at the mediation centre in the court complex in connection with a matrimonial dispute with Sidhu’s daughter, when he was shot dead.