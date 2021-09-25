Covid: 10 fresh cases surface in Chandigarh tricity

After dropping to six on Thursday, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases again jumped to double digits on Friday.

As many as 10 people were found positive, including three each in Chandigarh and Panchkula, and four in Mohali. However, no fresh casualty was reported for the second day in a row.

In Chandigarh, those found infected are residents of Sectors 25, 37 and 46. Three of Mohali’s cases were reported from Dera Bassi, and one from Kharar. All three cases in Panchkula were from Sectors 20 and 27.

With the increase in daily infection count, the active cases also rose from 95 to 99 in the past 24 hours. Chandigarh has 41 positive patients, Mohali 36 and Panchkula 22.

Chandigarh’s caseload has reached 65,205, including 64,345 recoveries and 819 deaths. As many as 68,712 people have been found infected in Mohali so far. Among them, 67,613 have recovered and 1,063 have died.

In Panchkula, of the 30,729 total cases, 30,330 patients have been cured and 377 have succumbed to the virus.