Covid booster dose: Chandigarh’s private hospitals hesitant to buy more vaccines
Private hospitals in Chandigarh are hesitant to buy more stock to administer precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose to adults amid tepid public response and capping of price by the Union government.
As per data shared by the UT health department, seven private hospitals in Chandigarh are administering booster shots to adults and are left with a combined stock of only 1,300 doses, including Covishield and Covaxin. In Chandigarh, the dose is available at Bedi Hospital, Sector 33; Healing Hospital, Sector 34; CHD City Hospital, Sector 8; Santokh Hospital, Sector 38; Jindal IVF Memorial, Sector 20; Chaitanya Hospital, Sector 44; and Cloudnine Hospital, Industrial Area, Phase 2.
Since April 10, only 355 people have come forward to take the booster shot in Chandigarh. The dose, for those aged 18 to 60, is available only at private hospitals against a charge, while those aged over 60 can get it for free at government centres.
The Union government has capped the price of the third dose at ₹225 for both Covishield and Covaxin, but allowed private vaccination centres to charge up to ₹150 per dose as service charge.
Only those who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the shot and a prior appointment via Centre’s CoWin website is required.
Dr RS Bedi, who runs Bedi Hospital in Chandigarh, said, “Only 10-15 people are getting booster doses per day. The Covishield vaccines were purchased for ₹600 each, but now the central government has capped the price at half of that. This is a loss to private hospitals and we will not buy more till we get good response from people.”
Dr Neeraj, managing director of Chaitanya Hospital, said, “Around 30-40 people are getting booster doses everyday. Since our hospital is a chain, we are sourcing more stock from other hospitals, but not directly placing an order.”
Dr Hardeep Singh, managing director of Santokh Hospital, said, “The government policies are not favourable for private hospitals and we are suffering a huge loss. Also, the private hospitals have asked vaccine manufacturers to give compensation on the stock, which was purchased at higher price but is being sold at lower rates. If compensation is given, we can get more vaccines using that money. But, as of now, we will not place orders for fresh stock as the response is also tepid.”
The private hospitals said that the 60 plus pollution, which is more vulnerable to Covid-19, are getting free vaccines from government hospitals and people of the 18 to 59 age group are not showing interest in getting the booster dose, especially when it is paid.
Covid booster dose: Private hospitals in Punjab hesitant to procure vaccine
The Covid-19 booster vaccination for the 18-60-year category got a tepid response in Punjab with small and medium hospitals registered with the Indian Medical Association reluctant to procure the vaccine from manufacturers. According to the IMA, most of the private hospitals are yet to place orders with manufacturers of Covaxine and Covishield vaccines, who will provide doses to these hospitals at the rate of ₹225 per dose.
Trillion-dollar economy goal: Uttar Pradesh government allows more time for submission of e-bids
The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the last date for submission of e-bids for the appointment of a consultant who would work out a roadmap to make the state a trillion dollar economy in the next five years. The state government had on March 15 floated global bids inviting proposals for the appointment of a consultant by April 14. UP's GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) needs a four-to-five-time upward push to achieve the trillion-dollar goal.
Chandigarh industrialists seek more time to submit suggestions for changes in Capital Act
City-based industrialists sought an extension from UT administration in the timeline for submitting suggestions for the changes in the Punjab Capital Act 1952. Chamber of Chandigarh Industries said a public notice gives 10 days (out of which 5 are holidays), within which the suggestions/objections have to be submitted when a minimum of 30 days should be given to deliberate and submit the same.
Navjot Sidhu meets Jakhar, expresses solidarity with him
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday met former state unit president Sunil Jakhar, who was issued a show-cause notice for “anti-party statements” five days ago, to express solidarity with him. Sidhu met Jakhar at his residence in Panchkula along with former MLAs Ashwani Sekhri and Navtej Singh Cheema among others. Sidhu and others were with Jakhar for nearly one hour. Both Sidhu and Jakhar did not speak to the media over their meeting.
Navjot Sidhu skips Warring’s maiden visit to Amritsar as Punjab Congress chief
Former Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu skipped a meeting held by Amarinder Singh Raja Warring during his maiden visit to Amritsar as the state Congress chief. However, Sidhu along with his loyalists, including former MLAs Navtej Singh Cheema and Ashwani Sekhri, visited Amrik Singh Dhillon at his residence in Samrala on Friday and inquired about his well-being. Later, he took stock of the Machhiwara grain market.
