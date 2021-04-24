Covid care kits out of stock in Sangrur

Amid surge in infections, Sangrur district is facing shortage of Covid care kits, which are given free of cost to patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and in home isolation.

The Covid care kit contains an oximeter, a digital thermometer, a hand sanitiser and vitamin tablets.

According to the medical bulletin, the district reported 198 positive cases and three deaths on Friday. On Thursday, the district reported 144 cases and one death. The district has 1,007 active cases.

A 30-year-old Covid infected patient from Sheron village near Sunam said he got a call from a health worker who asked him to stay home and promised to deliver a Covid care kit soon. The health worker said Covid care kits are out of stock. “As and when the department receives these kits, the same will be delivered,” said the Covid patient over phone, quoting the health worker.

Assistant civil surgeon Dr Jagmohan Singh said there is a shortage of these kits due to a surge in Covid cases in the last few days. “We have asked the state health department to provide 500 more kits. We hope the kits will reach the district soon and our health workers will provide these to patients,” he said.