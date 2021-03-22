Covid case surge not a classic 2nd wave, says Harsh Vardhan

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the current rise of Covid-19 cases in the country is not a “classical second wave” and if appropriate safety precautions are taken, the number of cases can come down within a month.

“You can give it any name, but I don’t think it is some classical second wave or something. The treatment and precautions of this virus is not difficult and there is nothing powerful wearing a mask properly. If people follow this norm for one month, the virus transmission can be broken. The virus cannot remain in the air for long as it needs a host and masks will save us,” Dr Harsh Vardhan said during media interaction at the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), where he inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Intelligent Sensors and Systems.

The minister said that no link has been established between the deaths and Covid-19 vaccination in the cases which have been investigated and proper mechanism is in place to deal with such urgencies.

“There has been no death attributed to the vaccination till now. Any death which has happened (after vaccination) is being investigated from the grassroots-level to the national-level. Every death which is linked with the vaccination is being investigated properly and no link of vaccine side effect leading to death has been found so far,” he said during media interaction at an event at Central Scientific Instruments Organisation in Chandigarh.

Responding to the queries on expanding the drive for other groups, the minister said that the vaccination process is very dynamic and is based on a scientific process.

“As the need for prioritising more groups will arise, the vaccination drive will be expanded. Presently, we are aiming at better coverage of the priority groups, “.He however did not presented any timeline for the expansion.

On the cumbersome process of signing a certificate for certifying the specific comorbidites for getting a jab for age group between 45 and 60, the minister responded that the process is “simple”.