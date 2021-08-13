Covid cases hit one-month high in Chandigarh

With 13 fresh infections, tricity’s daily Covid-19 count remained in double digits for the third day in a row, even as Chandigarh reported its highest single-day tally in a month.

The UT had seven fresh cases, highest since July 12, when the count was nine. Though Panchkula’s tally came down from two to zero in the past 24 hours, in Mohali it jumped from three to six, taking tricity’s total to 13, higher than Wednesday’s 10. On Tuesday, 18 people had tested positive across the three jurisdictions.

With this, tricity’s active cases rose from 91 to 97, hitting a three-week high. At 50, Mohali has the most infected patients, followed by 37 in Chandigarh and 10 in Mohali.

In some respite, no death was recorded in the tricity for the 12th straight day.

The latest cases in Chandigarh were from Sectors 12, 15, 44, 45 and 49, Manimajra and Mauli Jagran, and those in Mohali from Mohali city, Kharar and Dera Bassi.

The recovery rate stayed stable at 98% across the board and daily positivity rate was also below 0.4%.