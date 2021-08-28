Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid: Chandigarh tricity logs 20 cases, highest in 50 days
Covid: Chandigarh tricity logs 20 cases, highest in 50 days

The active caseload also jumped to 107 from Thursday’s 94; there are 51 patients in Mohali, 42 in Chandigarh and 14 in Panchkula
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:13 AM IST

The tricity on Friday registered 20 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day tally in 50 days.

It was on July 8 when 22 cases has surfaced. On Friday, Mohali reported 10 cases, followed by six in Chandigarh and four in Panchkula. On Thursday, 11 cases had been reported, after single-digit tally for four consecutive days.

Meanwhile, no casualty was reported on Friday.

In Chandigarh, three cases surfaced in Manimajra and one each in Sectors 38, 50 and 52. In Mohali, five cases were reported in Dhakoli, three in Mohali city and one each in Kharar and Lalru. In Panchkula, two people tested positive in Sector 11 and one each in Sectors 15 and 21.

The active caseload also jumped to 107 from Thursday’s 94. There are 51 patients in Mohali, 42 in Chandigarh and 14 in Panchkula.

