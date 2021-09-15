Covid: Delta variant found in 93% Chandigarh samples

According to latest reports received by the Chandigarh health department on Tuesday, the Delta variant of coronavirus (B.1.617.2) and its sub-lineages were detected in 25 out of 27 samples.

The health department had sent these samples to the National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi, for genome sequencing on August 21. Genome sequencing attempts to draw out the complete genetics of the viruses. All the 27 patients were Chandigarh residents who tested positive for Covid-19 between August 3 and 18.

The World Health Organisation has classified Delta as a “variant of concern”, as it has shown signs higher transmissibility, causing more severe infection. First detected in India, it has spread in more than 85 nations.

Delta Plus (B.1.617.2.1) is its more virulent version. So far, only one case of Delta Plus variant has been detected in Chandigarh, which was reported in June this year.

“The results show that Delta Plus variant is not transmitting in Chandigarh, which is a good sign. However, spread of any variant is a concern. People must adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols and get vaccinated to avert another surge,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, director health services, Chandigarh.

Gatherings: Cap on guests eased

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday eased the cap on guests at social gatherings from 200 to 300 (or 50% hall capacity, whichever is lesser).

All adult guests and staff must have received at least one dose of vaccine or have negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

24-year-old man succumbs

Chandigarh recorded fifth Covid-related death this month, as a 24-year-old man succumbed on Tuesday. In comparison, Mohali has reported only one fatality while Panchkula has recorded none in September.

A resident of Sector 8, the patient suffered from severe acute respiratory distress syndrome after testing positive for the virus, stated a release.

Meanwhile, 11 fresh cases surfaced in the tricity on Tuesday, with Panchkula leading with six. Three people tested positive in Mohali and two in Chandigarh.

The active caseload dipped to 85, with 42 patients in Mohali, 28 in Chandigarh and 15 in Panchkula. While recovery rate is above 98% across all three areas, daily positivity rate was recorded below one percent.

In Mohali, 68,673 cases have surfaced so far, 67,570 patients have been discharged and 1,061 have died. Chandigarh has reported 65,162 cases, of which 64,316 have been cured and 818 people have died. In Panchkula, 30,707 have tested positive, 30,313 have recovered and 377 have died.