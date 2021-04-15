Covid guidelines violated during SAD event at Fazilka village, organiser fined

Senior Congress leader and two-time legislator from Jalalabad Hansraj Josan joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal chaired an event at Josan’s native village Chat Sotrian in Fazilka district where a large number of people gathered and Covid guidelines were violated. SAD leaders and their supporters were seen without face masks and social distancing was not maintained.

According to the state government’s directives, there is a complete ban on political gatherings.

Taking action, the Fazilka police recovered a fine of ₹10,000 from the brother of Hansraj Josan. It is the first challan issued in the state for violating government’s ban of all political, social, sports or cultural gatherings to curb Covid spread.

SSP Harjeet Singh said the penalty under Epidemic Control Act was imposed on Sher Chand, brother of Josan. He said the event was organised at the property owned by Sher Chand in the violation of rules.

Josan, who won the 1992 and 2002 elections and remained ministers on both occasions, said 700-800 people had come from Jalalabad and Fazilka assembly segments at the event. “But Covid guidelines were followed at the function,” he said.

“I quit the Congress as the party failed to perform on all fronts. People with no mass support are leading the party and resourceful leaders are given preference over those who remained connected with the grassroots-level workers,” said Josan, who had quit on Tuesday as the chairperson of the Fazilka District Planning Board.

Lauding his political base, Sukhbir said Josan’s candidature for the forthcoming assembly polls would be announced soon.

Sukhbir has already announced to contest from Jalalabad that he represented thrice in 2009 byelection, 2012 and 2017.

In 2009 and 2012, Josan had contested unsuccessfully against Sukhbir.