Covid: Panchkula records no new case for third day

For the third consecutive day, no fresh Covid-19 case was reported in Panchkula, with active cases dropping to nine on Monday. The district has not reported any virus-related death for the past 17 days.

Meanwhile, the tricity’s daily tally dropped to seven from the previous day’s 13.

In a respite to Mohali residents, the district recorded only one fresh infection on Monday, against nine a day before. The patient is a resident of Gharuan. Also, no death was reported in Mohali for ninth consecutive days.

However, with six new cases, Chandigarh witnessed an uptick, from four on Sunday. The cases are scattered across patients are residents of Sector 28, Burail, Dhanas, Mauli Jagran, Palsora and Ram Darbar.

The active caseload in the tricity stands at 78, with Mohali accounting for 42 and Chandigarh for 27.

So far, 68,493 people in Mohali have tested positive, of whom 67,394 have successfully beaten the virus and 1,057 have died.

In Chandigarh, 61,146 out of the 61,984 total patients have recovered and 811 have succumbed to the virus. Of the 30,650 infections in Panchkula so far, 30,265 have recovered and 376 have lost their lives.