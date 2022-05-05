Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid-19: Patiala's law varsity declared hotspot after 71 students test positive
Covid-19: Patiala's law varsity declared hotspot after 71 students test positive

The Punjab government health officials including Patiala's civil surgeon visited the university to take stock of the situation. More than 550 samples have been collected and sent for testing.
As many as 71 students of Patiala-based law university have tested positive((HT FILE PHOTO))
Published on May 05, 2022 09:14 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Massive Covid-19 outbreak was reported at Patiala's Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law after 71 students tested positive for the contagious virus, Hindustan Times sister publication Live Hindustan reported. The university officials have been asked to vacate the hostels by May 10. The infected students have reported mild symptoms and had been isolated in separate blocks. 

With the emergence of 71 cases, the university has turned into a Covid hotspot. At least 86 positive cases have been reported from the institute in the past four days. The state health department has already declared the university premises as a covid hotspot. 

The Punjab government health officials including Patiala's civil surgeon visited the university to take stock of the situation. More than 550 samples have been collected and sent for testing. “Entry and exit to the campus has been banned. Those testing positive have been isolated in the campus. Only some positive cases were mild symptomatic while others,” Dr Sumeet Singh, district epidemiologist said. 

Patiala deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the contacts of the positive cases will be traced and will be tested. 

In March, the Punjab government had removed all covid-19 restrictions after the cases had declined. However, the state government had advised people to follow all covid-19 protocols including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and regularly sanitising hands. 

Sign out