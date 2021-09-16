Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid-19 update: Haryana schools to open for Classes 1 to 3 from Sept 20
Students of Classes 1 to 3 will be returning to school after the Covid-19 lockdown last year. The safety protocol will be strictly followed. (Representational photo/HT)
Students of Classes 1 to 3 will be returning to school after the Covid-19 lockdown last year. The safety protocol will be strictly followed. (Representational photo/HT)
chandigarh news

Covid-19 update: Haryana schools to open for Classes 1 to 3 from Sept 20

The students will be allowed to attend school with prior permission of parents and Covid protocol will be strictly followed
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 05:03 PM IST

The Haryana government will open government and private schools for students of Classes 1 to 3 from September 20.

The classes will be held while strictly following the Covid-19 protocol, an official spokesperson said.

Also read: Covid vulnerability may increase in October-November, Centre indicates

Schools across the state were closed in compliance with the lockdown guidelines due to the pandemic. Classes 6 to 12 were started on July 23, while Classes 4 and 5 reopened on August 1. Now Classes 1 to 3 will start on September 20.

The spokesperson said that according to the guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs, the students will be allowed to attend school with prior permission of the parents.

The screening of every student will be done in schools. No student or visitor with above normal temperature will be allowed to enter the campus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.