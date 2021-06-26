Covid-19: Chandigarh tricity logs just one death for second day

The tricity on Friday reported just one fatality due to Covid-19 for the second consecutive day while 60 people tested positive for the virus, up from 57 the previous day.

Chandigarh recorded 34 fresh cases, followed by 21 in Mohali district and five in Panchkula. The lone casualty was reported in Mohali. While Panchkula has logged no death for three days, Chandigarh has reported zero fatality in the past two days.

Amid a decline in the second wave, the active caseload stands at 331 in Mohali, followed by 241 in Chandigarh and 64 in Panchkula.

500 violators fined in UT

More than 500 challans were issued by the teams of three subdivisional magistrates (SDM) in their jurisdictions against people not adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour in Chandigarh on Friday. The drive was conducted on the directions of UT adviser Dharam Pal.

Deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar also chaired a meeting with all SDMs to review Covid arrangements in the city. Brar issued directions to them to ensure strict compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour and depute incident commanders for issuing challans to violators.

Emphasis was also laid on vaccination, and SDMs were asked to motivate all shop owners and their staff to get jabbed. Market welfare associations can approach their area SDM if they want to organise a camp, as long as the number of persons to be vaccinated is more than 100.