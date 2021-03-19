IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid-19: Strict action against those not wearing masks, says Haryana CM Khattar
Khattar told officials that emphasis has to be paid on testing and contact tracing.(HT file photo)
Khattar told officials that emphasis has to be paid on testing and contact tracing.(HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Covid-19: Strict action against those not wearing masks, says Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana has so far registered nearly 2,78,000 Covid-19 disease cases and 3,089 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic last year. A total of 2,70,222 people have recovered in the state with the recovery rate climbing to 97.46 per cent while the active cases are at 3,957, according to the health department’s bulletin.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:55 PM IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday held a meeting with district deputy commissioners and other senior officials on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the state, according to news agency ANI. During the meeting, Khattar said strict action will be taken against people who are found not wearing masks, ANI further reported. He also said that all Covid-related norms will have to be adhered to during the festive season.

Haryana has so far registered nearly 2,78,000 Covid-19 disease cases and 3,089 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic last year. A total of 270,222 people have recovered in the state with the recovery rate climbing to 97.46 per cent while the active cases are at 3,957, according to the health department’s bulletin. Haryana on Thursday saw 633 fresh cases and six more fatalities. Gurugram reported the maximum number of cases (104), followed by Kurukshetra (85), Karnal (95) and Ambala (91).

Khattar told officials that emphasis has to be paid on testing and contact tracing.

The state’s daily tally has been going up from February 20, when the daily caseload crossed the 100-mark. On March 3, the daily cases breached the 200-mark as 240 people tested positive for the disease and cases have been continuously rising since then. Hindustan Times reported on March 18 that Haryana has the third-highest rate of increase in cases after Punjab and Maharashta. The Covid-19 positivity rate in Haryana is currently higher that the nationwide average, the report added.

Also Read| Covid-19: More districts to see night curfew in Punjab; schools, colleges closed

The chief minister on Wednesday said that the state government had already ramped up its Covid-19 management operations to combat the pandemic.

The measures comprise aggressive surveillance, swift contact tracing, strict containment and focused clinical management with proactive Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities. The daily tests will now be increased from 25,000 to 30,000 tests per day and the government will launch mega vaccination drives in Haryana on Mondays and Tuesdays every week to make sure that all beneficiaries receive vaccine doses, said Khattar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus haryana haryana chief minister manohar lal khattar + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Khattar told officials that emphasis has to be paid on testing and contact tracing.(HT file photo)
Khattar told officials that emphasis has to be paid on testing and contact tracing.(HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Covid-19: Strict action against those not wearing masks, says Haryana CM Khattar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Haryana has so far registered nearly 2,78,000 Covid-19 disease cases and 3,089 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic last year. A total of 2,70,222 people have recovered in the state with the recovery rate climbing to 97.46 per cent while the active cases are at 3,957, according to the health department’s bulletin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said there will be no requirement of a separate certificate if an eligible 45+ years person brings the medical record regarding co-morbidities for vaccination. (Representative image)
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said there will be no requirement of a separate certificate if an eligible 45+ years person brings the medical record regarding co-morbidities for vaccination. (Representative image)
chandigarh news

Hospitals asked to step up Covid vaccination in Punjab

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:38 PM IST
To carry out vaccination seven days a week for at least eight hours daily till March 31; of the 1,291 registered private facilities, 891 have not administered a single dose
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision to delay the procurement was taken at a Covid review meeting, chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT file photo)
The decision to delay the procurement was taken at a Covid review meeting, chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab puts off procurement to April 10 amid Covid surge

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:18 PM IST
State food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu says department need more time to ensure safe procurement
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Union health ministry noted that Punjab along with four other states accounted for 82 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in India.(HT Photo)
The Union health ministry noted that Punjab along with four other states accounted for 82 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in India.(HT Photo)
india news

Night curfew, restricted seating in cinemas: Punjab imposes stricter Covid norms

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:49 PM IST
In districts apart from the worst-hit ones, Punjab chief minister has ordered reinforcement and strict monitoring of the strategy of micro-containment and containment zones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh imposed strict restrictions to curb the Covid-19 spread in Punjab on Friday. (HT Photo)
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh imposed strict restrictions to curb the Covid-19 spread in Punjab on Friday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab closes schools, colleges till March 31 amid Covid spike

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:17 PM IST
CM orders fresh curbs, including restricting cinema hall capacity to 50% and malls to 100 besides bar on social gatherings
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurvir Singh, 30, the son of the Shekha Khurd sarpanch, was arrested on Friday for killing two sisters of the village in Moga district on Thursday evening. (HT photo)
Gurvir Singh, 30, the son of the Shekha Khurd sarpanch, was arrested on Friday for killing two sisters of the village in Moga district on Thursday evening. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Moga sarpanch’s son arrested for shooting two sisters dead

By Harmandeep Singh
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The two daughters of a dhaba worker from Shekha Khurd village were shot in the head and neck at point-blank range on Thursday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
Until further orders, the new restrictions would begin at 9pm and continue until 5am. In picture - A deserted street after the curfew was imposed.(AFP | Representational image)
Until further orders, the new restrictions would begin at 9pm and continue until 5am. In picture - A deserted street after the curfew was imposed.(AFP | Representational image)
chandigarh news

Night curfew extended by 2 hours in Ludhiana as Covid-19 cases surge

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Earlier on Thursday, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced an extension of night curfew by two more hours in nine districts, including Ludhiana, which have reported over 100 daily new cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nadaun MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is the Congress in-charge for the elections to the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation. (HT file photo)
Nadaun MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is the Congress in-charge for the elections to the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Congress list of candidates for Dharamshala MC by Sunday: Sukhu

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Former Himachal unit chief says panels for each of the 17 wards have been sent to the party high command for final selection
READ FULL STORY
Close
The department had put 96 liquor vends on auction for the next financial year, up from 94 in 2020-21.   (HT File Photo)
The department had put 96 liquor vends on auction for the next financial year, up from 94 in 2020-21.   (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

UT excise department receives 162 bids for 80 liquor vends

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:43 AM IST
UT excise and taxation department has received 162 bids for 80 liquor vends
READ FULL STORY
Close
Besides Yamunanagar, there are 8 more Haryana cities on the list. (HT Photo)
Besides Yamunanagar, there are 8 more Haryana cities on the list. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Stone crushing, mining put Yamunanagar on 26th spot among world’s 30 most-polluted cities

By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:37 AM IST
As per a report released by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, this Haryana district has an average AQI of 74.5
READ FULL STORY
Close
Civil society groups are batting for relaxation in ‘restrictions’ on the vaccination. (Representational picture)
Civil society groups are batting for relaxation in ‘restrictions’ on the vaccination. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

Bring more groups under ambit of vaccination drive in Chandigarh, say experts

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Currently, as per the central government directives, people aged above 60 are eligible for inoculation, while those in the age group of 45 to 59 are eligible for the shot only if they have certain comorbidities specified by the Centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wangchuk,25, the victim (HT Photo)
Wangchuk,25, the victim (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Dehradun youth killed in Zirakpur hit-and-run

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:00 AM IST
A 25-year-old man was killed and his friend suffered injuries after a truck hit their motorcycle and drove off on the Zirakpur-Patiala road on Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman had applied for four-month maternity leave after the birth of her first biological child. (HT File Photo)
The woman had applied for four-month maternity leave after the birth of her first biological child. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

‘Only women with two or less kids eligible for maternity leave’

By Surender Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Punjab and Haryana high court dismisses PGIMER nursing officer’s plea for maternity leave for her first biological child, stating her husband already has two children from his first marriage
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police said the women were inside the car with the accused before he forcibly pulled them out and opened fire near the Manuke Gill village in bus stand in Moga on Thursday. (GPicture for representational purposes only)
Police said the women were inside the car with the accused before he forcibly pulled them out and opened fire near the Manuke Gill village in bus stand in Moga on Thursday. (GPicture for representational purposes only)
chandigarh news

Sisters shot dead by sarpanch’s son in Punjab’s Moga

By Harmandeep Singh, Moga
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:24 AM IST
The accused, Gurvir Singh, is on the run, say police adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab him; motive of the crime unclear
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collecting sample from a staff member at Government Middle School, Sector 26, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
A health worker collecting sample from a staff member at Government Middle School, Sector 26, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s daily Covid cases remain over 200 for second day in a row

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:16 AM IST
The daily Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh shot up to 211 on Thursday against Wednesday’s 201, pushing the active cases to 1,466, highest in the past six months
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP