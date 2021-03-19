Covid-19: Strict action against those not wearing masks, says Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday held a meeting with district deputy commissioners and other senior officials on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the state, according to news agency ANI. During the meeting, Khattar said strict action will be taken against people who are found not wearing masks, ANI further reported. He also said that all Covid-related norms will have to be adhered to during the festive season.

Haryana has so far registered nearly 2,78,000 Covid-19 disease cases and 3,089 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic last year. A total of 270,222 people have recovered in the state with the recovery rate climbing to 97.46 per cent while the active cases are at 3,957, according to the health department’s bulletin. Haryana on Thursday saw 633 fresh cases and six more fatalities. Gurugram reported the maximum number of cases (104), followed by Kurukshetra (85), Karnal (95) and Ambala (91).

Khattar told officials that emphasis has to be paid on testing and contact tracing.

The state’s daily tally has been going up from February 20, when the daily caseload crossed the 100-mark. On March 3, the daily cases breached the 200-mark as 240 people tested positive for the disease and cases have been continuously rising since then. Hindustan Times reported on March 18 that Haryana has the third-highest rate of increase in cases after Punjab and Maharashta. The Covid-19 positivity rate in Haryana is currently higher that the nationwide average, the report added.

The chief minister on Wednesday said that the state government had already ramped up its Covid-19 management operations to combat the pandemic.

The measures comprise aggressive surveillance, swift contact tracing, strict containment and focused clinical management with proactive Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities. The daily tests will now be increased from 25,000 to 30,000 tests per day and the government will launch mega vaccination drives in Haryana on Mondays and Tuesdays every week to make sure that all beneficiaries receive vaccine doses, said Khattar.