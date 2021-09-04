Covid: Panchkula records no new case for second day

The tricity on Friday reported eight fresh cases of Covid-19, with four each surfacing in Chandigarh and Mohali. Panchkula reported no new case for the second consecutive day.

On Thursday, the tricity’s tally had stood at six. Meanwhile, no fatality was reported in the tricity for the second day in a row.

While Mohali city accounted for all the cases in the district, Chandigarh reported cases from Sectors 11, 40 and 45.

The active caseload in the tricity saw an uptick to 99, with 50 patients in Mohali, 40 in Chandigarh and nine in Panchkula.

So far, 65,114 people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus of whom 64,260 have successfully recovered while 814 have succumbed to the disease. Of 68,624 cases in Mohali, 67,514 have been cured and 1,060 have ended in fatalities. Panchkula’s case tally stands at 30,687. While 30,301 patients have been cured, 377 have died.