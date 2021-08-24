CP calling: Ludhiana cops on their toes for 3 am meetings

Getting a new top boss is usually enough to give subordinates a few sleepless nights. However, for station house officers and police post in-charges in Ludhiana, this is no hyperbole as the sleepless nights are officially mandated, with meetings being convened at ungodly hours and at a short notice for the last two days.

After taking reins as police commissioner Naunihal Singh has been shaking things up and rousing police personnel from their purported stupor. Officers say meetings are being convened as early as 3am to improve cops’ reporting time.

The new police commissioner has checked all offices and branches under his charge and asked police personnel to maintain cleanliness and meticulous records.

An officer, who requested anonymity, said, “Most of us have started sleeping with our phones under the pillow as we are expected to report to the police control room or a police station within 30 to 40 minutes of receiving the call. That’s not all! We are also expected to be dressed sharply in crisp uniforms and gleaming shoes.”

“The commissioner checked our weapons, vehicles, and uniforms and asked us to maintain things properly,” the SHO said.

On Monday, cops received a message from the police control room around 3am asking them to report at the Guru Nanak Stadium within 30 minutes. “We all managed to reach the stadium at around 4am. A flag march was carried out through the Sarabha Nagar Main market to the Guru Nanak Stadium after being briefed by the commissioner,” said an SHO, requesting anonymity.

A similar exercise was carried out a day on Saturday night, a day after the commissioner assumed charge. Naunihal Singh summoned all the SHOs of 28 police stations, 31 police post in-charges, unit in-charges and gazetted officers to the Bharat Nagar roundabout in the wee hours.

While the flag march was carried out at 5 am on Monday, the meeting had been called at 4am on Sunday. The 300 odd cops who gathered at the designated spot, were instructed to brush up their skills such as preparedness, alertness, public dealing, responsibility and the like.

To check their emergency responses, cops were split into two teams and directed to march towards the Sarabha Nagar market through separate routes.

While one route marched from the Arti Chowk side, the second team took the Pakhowal- Hero Bakery route to reach the Sarabha Nagar market.

“The cops’ emergency response time and preparedness were checked. Such practices will be carried out on a routine basis to sharpen the skills of the police officers holding key posts,” said Naunihal.

Meanwhile, a disgruntled officer, said, “We are already overworked and have to work till late in the night. Now, we have also taken to sleeping with one eye open!”