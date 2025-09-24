Crackdown on cybercrime: Kapurthala police arrest 39, over 2 crore seized

In an ongoing probe into a multi-crore cyber scam, Kapurthala police have so far arrested 39 people, including a Rajasthan native held on Tuesday. Cash recovered by the Kapurthala police on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The latest arrest was of Pawan Kumar, nabbed from Ludhiana following a special operation, senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora said.

“We have recovered ₹2.5 crore in cash from his possession,” Toora said.

The arrests follow a raid on September 19 when the cyber cell busted an interstate cybercrime network operating out of a resort in Phagwara. During that operation, 38 people, including women, were apprehended. The police also recovered 40 laptops, 67 mobile phones and ₹10 lakh in cash during the raid.

Police said the racket targeted victims in the United States and Canada by offering fraudulent software solutions and hacking into their devices to siphon money.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the racket was run by Amrinder Singh alias Sabhi Tohri, who leased the Phagwara resort to set up the illegal call centre. He coordinated with Suraj from New Delhi, who was linked to a suspect named Shen in Kolkata.

Transactions were reportedly carried out through Bitcoin, while hawala channels were also used. Police said further arrests are likely as the investigation continues.

The accused have been booked under Sections 111 for organised crime, 318(4) for cheating, and 61(2) for criminal conspiracy of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the IT Act. The suspects hail from multiple states, including Punjab, Delhi, Nagaland, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Haryana, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra, police said.