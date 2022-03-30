Crackdown on modified silencers in Ludhiana: Over 476 bikers challaned in two days
Soldiering on the action against modified silencers fitted on Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles, the traffic police issued 257 challans on Tuesday, the second day of the drive. In the two days, over 476 challans have been issued by the police.
According to the traffic police officials, despite 219 challans being issued on the first day of the drive, the violators learnt no lesson and did not remove the modified silencers from their bikes.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP- Traffic) Saumya Mishra said the residents were warned beforehand during the awareness drive that was held from March 24 till March 27. Now, the action is being taken to discourage the residents from violating law in future.
Last year also, the traffic police conducted a drive against the use of modified silencers. It was a two-month long drive from February 25, 2021 to April 25, 2021 and in these two months, the traffic police had issued as many as 1,523 challans and had booked two mechanics under Sections 188 of Indian Penal Code for fitting the modified exhausts.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court had issued a notice of motion to Ludhiana police commissioner in March 2021 on a petition pertaining to plying of Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles without properly fitted silencers.
The notice was issued after RTI activist Rohit Sabharwal filed a contempt petition before the court.
