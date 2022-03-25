Crackdown on modified silencers: Ludhiana police initiates awareness drive, action against violators from March 28
To tighten noose around youths driving Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles with modified silencers, the traffic police wing of city police commissionerate initiated a drive to appeal people to follow traffic norms or face the music from March 28.
The traffic police flagged off e-rickshaws, carrying banners regarding the drive, from Samrala Chowk to appeal residents to follow the rules and avoid using illegal exhaust on motorcycles.
According to the police, some of the violators make gunshot-like sounds by modifying silencers. After making the bike owners aware for four days, they will start issuing challans and confiscating vehicles from March 28.
“A loudspeaker has been installed in the e-rickshaw and banners highlighting the message that Bullet motorcycle users must get the illegal exhausts replaced by March 28, otherwise legal action will be taken against the violators,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP Traffic -2) Karnail Singh said.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Traffic) Saumya Mishra said legal action will also be taken against the shopkeepers and mechanics who will be found installing or selling the illegal exhausts.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court had issued a notice of motion to Ludhiana police commissioner in a petition pertaining to plying of Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles in the city without properly fitted silencers in April 2021.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics