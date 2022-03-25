Crackdown on modified silencers: Ludhiana police initiates awareness drive, action against violators from March 28

To tighten noose around youths driving Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles with modified silencers, the traffic police wing of city police commissionerate initiated a drive to appeal people to follow traffic norms or face the music from March 28.

The traffic police flagged off e-rickshaws, carrying banners regarding the drive, from Samrala Chowk to appeal residents to follow the rules and avoid using illegal exhaust on motorcycles.

According to the police, some of the violators make gunshot-like sounds by modifying silencers. After making the bike owners aware for four days, they will start issuing challans and confiscating vehicles from March 28.

“A loudspeaker has been installed in the e-rickshaw and banners highlighting the message that Bullet motorcycle users must get the illegal exhausts replaced by March 28, otherwise legal action will be taken against the violators,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP Traffic -2) Karnail Singh said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Traffic) Saumya Mishra said legal action will also be taken against the shopkeepers and mechanics who will be found installing or selling the illegal exhausts.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had issued a notice of motion to Ludhiana police commissioner in a petition pertaining to plying of Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles in the city without properly fitted silencers in April 2021.