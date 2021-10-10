Cricket: Punjab’s swashbuckling batter Jasia moves to Rajasthan

Two seasons ago when Punjab women won their maiden T20 national title, opener Jaisa Akhtar played a pivotal role with an impressive run throughout the tournament and hit a match-winning knock of 56 runs off 54 balls beating Karnataka in the final.

Originally from Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, Jasia, who moved to Punjab in 2013 for better cricket opportunities, had been state senior team’s mainstay in the recent years. However, in the upcoming domestic season, the strokeful opener won’t be turning out for Punjab but for Rajasthan.

The 33-year-old has been roped in by Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) for senior women’s team that would be competing in the one-day tournament from September 28 onwards and in the T20 competition in February 2022.

“Back in my village there were no cricket facilities, so I had to move to a nearby state to pursue cricket. It was great to represent Amritsar in the inter-district tournament and then Punjab in the inter-state competitions. I can’t forget how I did well at the domestic level and got to play in the Challengers Trophy as well as Women’s T20 Challenge. I could not resist an offer from RCA as it is a very professional body with a great set up for the cricketers. I am looking forward to playing for Rajasthan and scoring big runs,” said Jasia, who was selected in the India camp back in 2017.

First female cricketer from the Valley to make it to the India team camp, Jasia idolises Sachin Tendulkar and Harmanpreet Kaur. Her father Gul Mohammed Wani, a small-time farmer, feeds his family on the apples and walnuts he grows on a tiny field at village Braripora in Shopian.

“Life has not been easy living in my village and dreaming big. Due to the pandemic a lot of time went wasted and I could not train as much as I wanted to. However, things got better in recent months and I started training here in the nearby ground. Then I was helping out my father with plucking apples from the trees. It is so inspiring to see veterans Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami do well for India. I want to play for India and this upcoming season will be like make or break for me. I am pinning hopes on performances playing for Rajasthan,” added Jasia.

Jasia’s growth and progress has been hindered due to injuries. Leaving behind the injuries, Jasia is feeling fitter and positive about the new innings.

“In the coming months, a lot of cricket is going to take place in India. With a fresh mind, I am taking my new stint at RCA very seriously. I want to do well in the one day tournament and score big knocks. There is a lot of competition now when it comes to fetching a berth in the Indian team. But at 33, I don’t want to give up and aim for a spot in the Indian team. I am raring to make the most of the upcoming season,” said Jasia, who thinks shifting to RCA will provide the much required push.