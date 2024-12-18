Cricket tourney: Punjab U-15 girls finish runners-up

Punjab finished runners-up in the BCCI-backed women’s U-15 one-day tournament which concluded at the RCA ground in Jaipur on Tuesday. They lost to West Bengal by 47 runs in the final. Punjab finished runners-up in the BCCI-backed women’s U-15 one-day tournament which concluded at the RCA ground in Jaipur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

This is the first time this season that a Punjab state team has reached the finals in any age-group men’s or women’s tournament.

Bengal had won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 157 runs in 35 overs at a loss of eight wickets. Punjab’s best performer was Astha who took four wickets for 28 runs, while for Bengal, it was Adrija Sarkar who scored 62 runs.

Punjab’s batters were all out for 110 runs in the stipulated overs, losing six wickets.

Dilsher Khanna, secretary of Punjab Cricket Association, lauded the team for their incredible performance throughout the tournament. “We are immensely proud of our U-15 women’s team players for their talent and teamwork,” said Khanna.