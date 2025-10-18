Crime branch files challan against 8 in 2016 land fraud case in Srinagar

The crime branch, Kashmir, has filed a chargesheet against eight persons, including three former and current revenue officials, and a Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leader accused in a major land fraud case in Srinagar, officials said on Friday.

They said that the Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir filed the chargesheet in FIR number 23/2019 related to a major land fraud case.

“The chargesheet, submitted before the court of special judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar, against eight accused individuals, including four revenue officials, three retired and one serving , involved in the fraudulent occupation and manipulation of land records by misusing their official positions,” the crime branch said in a statement.

The accused include retired patwaris Ab Hamid Kathu, Ghulam Jeelani Rather and Ali Mohammad Dar, all residents of Srinagar.

The chargesheet has also been filed against Nadeem Ahmad Mayer, a resident of Shalteng Srinagar, who is district vice-president of BJP in Srinagar.

Other accused are Irfan Ahmad Mayer , a resident of Iqbal Colony Shalteng, Srinagar ,Nazir Ahmad Palla , a resident of Chandpora Harwan, and Bilal Ahmad Dar , a resident of Mufti Bagh Harwan currently living at New Theed Srinagar.

The investigation agency has not revealed the name of the revenue official who is still serving.

The case originated from a complaint alleging that Nadeem Ahmad Mayer and Shafiq Ahmad Mayer illegally encroached upon 52 kanals of land at Ehel Danihama by fabricating revenue records.

Fake and forged land mutations were allegedly executed under the guise of an oral gift (Hiba Zabani) from the complainant’s uncle, despite no lawful or familial basis. “Investigation revealed multiple irregularities, including the absence of the official mutation record (Parti Sarkar), missing treasury voucher numbers and dates, and unauthorised mutation by only one co-owner, disregarding the rights of the other,” the branch said.

Additionally, 40 kanals of state land were also found illegally occupied. “The fraud was allegedly committed in active connivance with revenue officials, who played a key role in manipulating records and circumventing legal procedures,” the statement said.

The accused have been booked under Sections 420, 447-A, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the RPC, read with section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. “Further legal proceedings are in progress,” it said.

The BJP said that the party doesn’t tolerate corruption and will take action if its leader Nadeem was found to be involved. “We believe in PM Modi’s corruption free India. If Nadeem is involved in this case, the party will take action. This won’t be tolerated,” said BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur.