Crime-free Haryana is not possible through police efforts alone: DGP

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Ajay Singhal on Thursday said that 8.24% dip has been recorded in total registered crimes in January 2026 as compared to the corresponding period last year. Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal sharing his Vision-2026. (HT)

While 10,115 cases were registered in January 2025, this number came down to 9,492 in January 2026. The rape cases declined by 55%, SC/ST cases by 33%, and the robbery cases saw 77% dip along with a substantial reduction in other major crimes, the DGP said who took over as the state police chief on January 1.

Sharing his Vision-2026, DGP said that the objective of Haryana Police is not merely to control crime, but to create a secure, sensitive and trustworthy environment where every citizen—especially women, children and vulnerable sections—feels completely safe.

He said that in 2026, Haryana Police will further strengthen proactive, technology-driven and intelligence-based policing, giving priority to crime prevention so that offences are effectively curbed even before they occur. He said police will expand technological innovations in the fields of cyber crime control, road safety, emergency response and public interface, making the police force faster, more transparent and more accountable.

“Strengthening police-public partnership, trust-based policing will be promoted further to deepen cooperation and confidence between society and the police,” DGP said.

Terming women’s safety and protection of vulnerable sections as the highest priority, the DGP stated that a “zero tolerance” policy has been adopted towards crimes against women and children in the state.

Action against gangsters

Highlighting the action taken against organised crime, gangsters and drug traffickers, the DGP informed that 17 encounters were conducted by the police in January, leading to the arrest of 26 criminals, including nine rewarded offenders. During this period, a total of 9,561 criminals were arrested, including 810 heinous crime offenders, 450 proclaimed offenders and 49 rewarded criminals.

Under the Arms Act, 191 cases were registered with 293 arrests, leading to the recovery of 237 illegal weapons, 512 cartridges and 20 magazines. Under the NDPS Act, 395 cases were registered and 707 drug traffickers were arrested, with a huge quantity of narcotic substances seized. As part of stringent action against gangsters, 13 LOCs (Look Out Circulars) were issued and data of 162 high-profile criminals was shared with inter-state agencies.

“Building a safe and crime-free Haryana is not possible through police efforts alone, but requires active participation from every section of society,” DGP said urging citizens to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order, immediately report any suspicious activity, and actively participate in spreading awareness against drug abuse, cyber crime and crimes against women.