21 goats die after consuming rotten food in Kalka, FIR lodged

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 15, 2023 01:01 AM IST

The food consumed by the goats was allegedly dumped on a vacant plot by the contractor of the Kalka railway station canteen and its employees

Police have registered a criminal case against the contractor of the Kalka railway station canteen and its employees for dumping rotten food in the open that allegedly led to the death of 21 goats.

Gurdev Singh of Tagra Sahoo village, Kalka, alleged that he lost 21 goats after they consumed the rotten food. Police have lodged an FIR under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)
Police were alerted by Gurdev Singh of Tagra Sahoo village, Kalka, who rears goats for a living.

He said on July 12, he had taken his goats for grazing on a vacant plot behind Broad Gauge Colony in Kalka. Around 2 pm, his goats started collapsing and he noticed frothing at their mouth.

On examining what they ate, he found large quantity of rotten food, including rotis, rice, bread, samosas and plastic-wrapped eatables, dumped in the plot by the contractor of the Kalka railway station canteen and its employees.

On his allegations that he lost 21 goats after they consumed the rotten food, police have lodged an FIR under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are yet to make any arrest.

On Friday, autopsies of the goats were conducted. The reports are awaited.

