Criminal detained under PSA in Jammu

A hardcore criminal was detained under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu on Sunday, police said.Shubham Gill alias Maya, a resident of Dogra Hall, was taken into custody by a police party from Pacca Danga police station and subsequently lodged in district jail Udhampur, a police spokesperson said.Gill is a hardcore criminal and his detention under PSA demonstrated the firm commitment of Police to maintain peace, law and order and ensuring that individuals indulging in activities prejudicial to public safety are dealt with strictly under law, he said.

