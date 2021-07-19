Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Crocodile rescued in Kurukshetra village
chandigarh news

Crocodile rescued in Kurukshetra village

Almost 6ft long, the female crocodile had been spotted at several instances by locals in the past couple of days
By Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Workers with the crocodile rescued from a pond near Samaspur village in Kurukshetra district. (HT Photo)

A crocodile was rescued from a pond near Samaspur village of Kurukshetra district on Sunday.

Almost 6ft long, the female crocodile had been spotted at several instances by locals in the past couple of days. The reptile was rescued by volunteers led by a diver, Parghat Singh, on Sunday morning.

In the videos of the rescue operation which have been widely circulated on social media platforms, the diver, along with two others, could be seen rescuing the crocodile from a pond with the help of a rope. It was taken to Crocodile Breeding Centre at Bhor Saidan village near Pehowa town in a private vehicle. The facility houses around 50 crocodiles.

“We had launched a search operation soon after the crocodile was spotted about a week ago and today, we managed to rescue it,” said Parghat Singh, who claimed to have rescued 13 crocodiles so far.

Kurukshetra wildlife inspector Rajiv Garg said they seek support from private organisations and volunteers for such rescue operations keeping in view their expertise. “They might have taken the crocodile in a private vehicle as the department does not have its own means of transport for this purpose,” he added.

Garg also claimed that Parghat might have reached before they got the information about the crocodile, but maintained that officials from the department were present during the rescue operation to assist the team.

Rampal Singh, an official from the wildlife department, denied that the reptile was from the well-protected centre as Samaspur village is around 15km away from the breeding centre.

He, however, said that Saraswati drain that flows near the breeding centre has become a habitat for the displaced reptiles as following a flood in the area several years ago, reptiles had been rescued from the drain at multiple instances.

The crocodile was first spotted on July 6. Samaspur residents have meanwhile claimed to have spotted at least two more crocodiles in the village.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

Anand Mahindra’s profound Monday motivation share may make you think
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP