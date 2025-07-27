Cross-border arms smuggling racket busted, 4 held in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

(Blurb) A Glock pistol and a .32-bore pistol with magazines and ammo seized

Tarn Taran: Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a cross-border illegal arms smuggling cartel, arresting four members with two foreign pistols. Those arrested have been identified as Akashdeep Singh alias Kashi, Lovejeet Singh alias Love, Chanandeep Singh alias Joban and Gurbaaz Singh alias Bhajja. A Glock pistol (.30 bore) with one magazine and two live rounds, a .32-bore country-made pistol with a magazine and two live rounds were seized from their possession, said SSP Deepak Pareek.

“Based on intelligence, it was found that accused Akashdeep Singh alias Kashi and Lovejeet Singh alias Love, both having links with Pakistan-based smugglers, were bringing foreign-made illegal pistols from across the border in a vehicle from Safe area towards Mari Megha village. A special checkpoint was set up near Mari Megha where cops spotted the suspected vehicle and tried to stop it. The suspects attempted to flee but were apprehended,” he said.

According to the police, these accused, along with co-accused Chanandeep Singh alias Joban, were involved in cross-border smuggling of illegal arms and their supply to various districts in Punjab. “The Tarn Taran CIA arrested Chanandeep Singh alias Joban from Lohka village who reportedly confessed that he had intended to sell a weapon to his associate Gurbaaz Singh alias Bhajja for ₹50,000. Bhajja was arrested from Madar Mathra Bhagi village,” he added.