Cross-border smuggling module busted, one held

AMRITSAR The Punjab Police on Monday busted a cross-border smuggling module with the arrest of one person. (HT File)

The Punjab Police on Monday busted a cross-border smuggling module with the arrest of one person.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused, identified as Rajwant Singh, alias Raju, of Attalgarh village in Amritsar, was in contact with Pakistan-based drugs and weapon smugglers.

Police teams have recovered two sophisticated 9mm Glock pistols along with two magazines from his possession, besides, impounding his motorcycle CT-100 (PB-02AL-7481), on which he was going to deliver the consignment.

Yadav said that state special operation cell (SSOC) Amritsar had received an intel input that Rajwant has recently procured a consignment of smuggled weapons and narcotics and was on his way to deliver it to a party near Khurmanian Morh on the Attari-Amritsar road. Acting swiftly, police team from SSOC, Amritsar, cordoned off the area and apprehended accused with weapon consignment during the search, he added.

The DGP said that the arrested accused has been in contact with Pak-based smuggler Rana Dyal, who was pushing huge consignments of weapons and drugs into the Indian territory through drones and other means.

Further investigations are underway to determine the previous smuggling activities carried out by the accused, he said.

Sharing more details, AIG, SSOC, Amritsar, Sukhminder Singh Mann said during preliminary investigations, it was discovered that Rajwant has been receiving consignments of drugs and illegal weapons sent by Pak-smuggler Rana Dyal for quite some time. The smuggled weapons were meant for sale to local buyers, he added.

A case under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act, 25 of the Arms Act, 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. The accused will be produced in court to obtain police remand