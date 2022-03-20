CRPF has played integral role in India’s internal security: Amit Shah in Jammu

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have played an indispensable role in maintaining internal security in the Northeast, Jammu and Kashmir and naxal-affected areas and expressed hope that CRPF won’t be required in these areas in the coming years after they restore everlasting peace.

Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu, was addressing CRPF’s 83rd raising day parade in Jammu at the MA Stadium.

“First of all, I bow before Mata Vaishno Devi.. .this is the land where Pandit Prem Nath Dogra and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee had launched the movement against “do nishan, do pradhan and do vidhan’. Today, I am happy their dream of “ek nishan, ek vidhan and ek pradhan’ stand fulfilled. Mukherjee sacrificed his life for this,” said Shah.

“Their dream was fulfilled following revocation of Article 370,” he said, and added that revocation of Article 370 ended the discrimination against sections like women, West Pak refugees, Gurkha and Valmiki communities.

Heaping praise upon the largest paramilitary force in the world, Shah said, “Every Indian citizen praises the CRPF and its men for their sacrifices. I remember since childhood that during riots, when CRPF jawans used to come out on the streets, people felt safe and secure because they knew that riots would now end.”

The home minister further said whether it was a naxal-hit area, terrorism infested Kashmir or Northeast’s rebel groups, CRPF played commendable role in restoring peace. “I can say confidently that the CRPF in coming years won’t be required in these areas, because with their courage and strong willpower, they will establish ever-lasting peace,” he said.

“There was a time when naxalism, terrorism in Kashmir and disturbances in Northeast were at their peak in 1990s. But, within two decades, CRPF brought anti-India forces on the verge of elimination in all three places,” the home minister said.

However, he said that there is a need to be prepared for future challenges. “I would like to ask the CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh to prepare a roadmap for the technology required and anticipate new challenges to work on them and make CRPF the most modern, capable and effective paramilitary force”, he said.

The home minister also said that the PM Narendra Modi has set a goal to make India a five trillion-dollar economy. “It can be achieved only when internal security of the country is strong and for this, CRPF has a big role to play,” he said. Shah said that after Modi took over as PM, the situation in J&K changed very quickly. “First of all, democracy was taken to the grass root level. It is a moment of pride that today, 30,000 representatives have become PRI members. Panchayats at tehsil and zila levels are there on the ground,” he said and added that “security forces have now got decisive control over Pak-sponsored terrorism in J&K.”

He also appreciated the J&K lieutenant governor’s (LG) administration for all-round development in the union territory (UT). He also cited speedy development in J&K post abrogation of Article 370 and said 21 hydroelecticity projects have been approved and massive road infrastructure has come up under LG’s administration. “The administration has also initiated a crusade against corruption,” he added.

Shah chairs security review meeting

Shah arrived in Jammu in a special BSF plane on Friday evening and he was greeted by Union minister and others, officials said. He was accompanies by Pankaj Kumar Singh, director general of the BSF.

From there, he headed straight to Raj Bhawan, where chaired a security review meeting with top officers from army, paramilitary forces, police and intelligence agencies, he added.

“Shah will also review arrangements being made for the annual Amarnath Yatra, which is going to be held after a gap of two years,” an official said.

This is the home minister’s second visit to J&K in less than five months. He had last visited for five days from October 23-27 last year.

He also reviewed the security situation in the UT with lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and senior officials of the government of India and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday.

The home minister appreciated the improvement in the security situation, reduction in terror incidents from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021 and decrease in number of security forces personnel martyred from 91 in 2018 to 42 in 2021, said an official spokesman.

Appointment orders handed over to kin of 4 slain cops

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is committed to the welfare of security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said here on Friday as he handed over appointment orders to the kin of four policemen who lost their lives in separate terrorist attacks in the Valley.

He also interacted with family members of the slain personnel, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said. He said Shah handed over the appointment orders to Pooja Devi (panchayat secretary in Jammu), Ifra Yaqoob (orderly cum chowkidar in industries and commerce department), Aabid Bashir and Mohsin Mushtaq (followers in J&K Police).

DG BSF arrives on 3-day visit

Pankaj Kumar Singh, director general of the BSF, arrived at the frontier headquarters of the BSF here for a three-day visit to review the security scenario of Jammu International Border. He was welcomed by DK Boora, IG, BSF Jammu and other officers.

Boora gave a detailed presentation to the DG, covering all the critical aspects of border security on Jammu IB and LoC. Boora described the general security scenario, covering the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects on the complete Jammu IB. On Sunday, Singh will visit the border area to review the security scenario. A special emphasis was given on the threat posed by Pak drones abetting smuggling of weapons and narcotics from across the border to Indian territory.

