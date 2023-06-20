Chandigarh: One Week One Lab programme, GMP facility inaugurated at CSIR-IMTECH

Two initiatives at CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) were launched by Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday. Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit during the inauguration of a state-of-the-art good manufacturing practice facility at CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The initiative includes “One week one lab (OWOL)” programme and the inauguration of a state-of-the-art good manufacturing practice (GMP) facility which is envisioned to provide globally recognised cell banks, and expression systems used for development and production of biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, biotherapeutics, and biosimilars to the industries, start-ups, entrepreneurs, MSMEs as well as research organisations.

This is one-of-its-kind facility in the country with GMP infrastructure, quality management system and operational modules. It is expected to contribute towards national missions like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat in the Biopharmaceutical domain.

CSIR-IMTECH, a national centre for microbial sciences, is celebrating OWOL programme from June 19 to June 24 under “CSIR- one week one lab” campaign which was launched by the minister of state (independent charge) for science and technology, Dr Jitendra Singh.

Speaking at the occasion, Purohit said public health research in India should prioritise its focus on disease burden in the Indian context.

IMTECH director Dr Sanjeev Khosla apprised Purohit about the different events that are being organised under the OWOL programme.