CT University girls register impressive win in AIU Football Championship

The female players of CT University, Ludhiana, on Thursday registered their second consecutive win in the ongoing AIU Football Championship
In AIU Football Championship, CT University, Ludhiana, girls defeated JRN Rajasthan Vidyapeeth University in their first round. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 10:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The female players of CT University on Thursday registered their second consecutive win in the ongoing All India Inter University American Football Women’s Championship organised by Poornia University, Jaipur. In their first match, girls defeated JRN Rajasthan Vidyapeeth University, Udaipur, whereas in the second match, they outwitted the University of Technology. CT University’s chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi, managing director Manbir Singh, vice-chairperson Harpreet Singh, and vice-chancellor Harsh Sadawrti congratulated the players.

