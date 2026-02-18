CTA welcomes appointment of US special coordinator for Tibetan Issues

The department of information and international relation (DIIR) of the Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), has welcomed the appointment of Riley M Barnes, the assistant secretary of state, Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour as the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues. We are indeed grateful to President Donald J Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for this important appointment and congratulate Assistant Secretary Riley M Barnes on his new role as the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, said DIIR secretary Karma Choeying. (File)

The CTA said that in consistent with the Tibet Policy Act and the subsequent US legislations on Tibet, we hope that assistant secretary Barnes will spearhead the US efforts to promote resumption of dialogue between the Dalai Lama or his representatives and the Government of People’s Republic of China, protect the unique religious, cultural and linguistic identity of the Tibetan people and facilitate humanitarian programs to promote sustainable development of the Tibetan community in exile represented by CTA.

“The people and the Government of the United States have been one of the strongest supporters of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan cause, and we have always enjoyed consistent and bipartisan support in the US Congress. We remain always grateful to the Government and people of the United States,” CTA said.