CTU buses to ply again on Himachal Pradesh routes

The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) will resume its bus service on all routes in Himachal Pradesh from Thursday. Apart from this, it will also start plying buses on all routes in Punjab and Haryana.

The service to Himachal Pradesh has remained suspended since May 10, while it had already resumed on most of the routes in Punjab and Haryana. The buses will only ply during the day.

The service is yet to start on routes in Uttarakhand, as the state government has not given the nod yet.

“With Covid-19 cases declining sharply and all states introducing major relaxations in the lockdown restrictions, the department has decided to restart the interstate service on long-routes. On Thursday, 11 buses will leave for Himachal Pradesh,” said a UT official.

He said the decision on resuming the night service will be taken later.