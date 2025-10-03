Curbing dog bites: In a first, Panchkula MC to get trainers for aggressive strays

Responding to a sharp increase in dog bite cases—with 8,925 incidents recorded in the first ten months of 2024 alone—the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) is launching a groundbreaking initiative to tackle the menace of aggressive stray dogs. For the first time, these high-risk strays will be provided with dedicated medical care, behavioural training, and socialization to bring their aggression down to a “zero level.” This programme, mandated by Supreme Court directions and operating under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, involves isolating the dogs for rehabilitation before they are certified by a veterinarian and safely re-released at their original location. As per guidelines, aggressive dogs will be given shelter, medicines, treatment and food facilities during the process. (Getty Images)

Most dog bite cases in the city are linked to aggressive stray dogs. Now, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, these aggressive strays will be provided medical care, behavioural training and socialisation to bring their aggression down to zero level. After certification from a veterinarian officer, the dogs will be re-released at the same location from where they were caught, in compliance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

Following Supreme Court directions on the stray dog menace, the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) has floated a tender for the identification, catching, transportation, treatment and safe handling of aggressive stray dogs. The contract, once awarded, will be valid for either 12 months or 2,400 dogs, whichever comes earlier. The tender will be opened on October 13.

MC commissioner RK Singh said that aggressive dogs will be kept in a dog kennel at village Sukhdarshanpur for a stipulated period. “The entire process will be carried out strictly as per the ABC Rules and all other applicable laws,” he said.

MC is seeking an experienced and eligible animal welfare agency or organisation for the task. Applicants must be either an Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI)-recognized NGO/organisation or a registered veterinary practitioner certified by the State Veterinary Council.

How the work will be done

The selected agency will first identify aggressive dogs and then capture them. It will also have to submit a detailed action plan on the identification process. Each dog caught must be properly tagged, with GPS location, date and time recorded.

The agency must also deploy two dedicated vehicles equipped with safety gear and cages for safe transportation to the Sukhdarshanpur kennel or any other location approved by the MC. At the kennel, dogs will be given medical treatment, anti-rabies vaccination, food and behavioural training. After veterinary clearance, they will be re-released at their original location in line with ABC rules.

Rising dog bite cases

On average, 10 to 20 dog bite cases are reported daily at Panchkula civil hospital. In July alone, 712 cases were recorded. Between January and October 2024, Panchkula registered 8,925 dog bite cases, compared to 7,556 in 2023—a sharp rise that highlights the urgency of addressing the crisis. While Chandigarh MC has already designated feeding zones for stray dogs, Panchkula MC is yet to finalise such areas.