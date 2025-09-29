Curfew remains in force for 5th day in violence-hit Leh

Strict curfew remained in force in Leh on Sunday with no relaxations owing to the funerals of two persons killed during Wednesday’s violence. Police said that there were strict restrictions across the Leh district so that no untoward incident takes place. Curfew remains enforce in Leh, security forces intensify patrolling in Leh, on Sunday. (ANI)

“The situation has been stable while the restrictions were strictly enforced. There were no relaxations in the curbs today as two funerals were held in the city,” said a police officer of Leh. “Two more funerals are scheduled for tomorrow,” he said.

This was for the fifth day that Leh town remained under curfew after violent protests by youth over demands of statehood and protection under sixth schedule erupted in the region on Wednesday.

Four people were killed and nearly 100, including police and paramilitary personnel, were injured on Wednesday (September 24) after protesters went on rampage vandalising buildings, setting a BJP office and a police vehicle on fire while police and CRPF resorted to tear gas shelling and opening fire. Wednesday’s clashes erupted over statehood demands on the Day 15 of a hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been booked under the NSA and sent to Jodhpur jail.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have been spearheading an agitation for the last four years pressing for their demands on statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh after the abrogation of Article 370 and the region split from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

While four hours of relaxation was given on Saturday in a staggered manner so that people buy groceries, no such relaxation was provided on Sunday.

LAB co-chairperson Chering Dorjay said that the curfew was strictly implemented owing to the funerals.

“There was a funeral of the two villagers today so the authorities imposed strict restrictions. The day was peaceful,” he said.

Lieutenant governor Kavinder Gupta reviewed the security scenario in Leh. “He stressed vigilance, coordination & public safety,” a statement said.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining strict law and order while keeping constant watch on the security environment.

The Centre has blamed activist Sonam Wangchuk for instigating the violence. On Friday, Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act and sent to a jail in Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

So, far Leh police have detained around 50 people in connection with the FIRs registered after the violence.

On Saturday around 12 people, named in the FIRs, surrendered before a court including two Congress councillors –- Smanla Dorje Nurbo and Phutsog Stanzin Tsepak — along with vice-president of Ladakh Buddhist Association Savin Rigzin and village numberdar Rigzin Dorjey. These four were sent to police custody.

President of Ladakh Bar Association, Leh, Mohd Shafi Lassu, fighting the case, said that police had sought the custody of only these four people while rest were sent to judicial custody.

“Many people, who have been named in the FIR, surrendered. They said that they are innocent and their names have been wrongly included. Many were youth of Leh Apex Body(LAB) and Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) vice-president, its women wing president , its youth wing president ... and student activists. Investigators only sought the police custody of the four people,” he said.

Lassu said that the main FIR is one while there are a few FIRs with minor offences which are bailable. In the main FIR number 144, all the offences except one are bailable. The sections used against most of the people are Sections 192, 351 and 109 of BNS, he said.

Lassu said that they contested police custody of the four people and the (court) ordered that the counsel of these people will be present during their interrogation. “And after every 8 hours, there will be a medical checkup of these four people,” he said.

He claimed that there was no proof or witness against all these people of instigating or participating in the violence. “Smanla Dorje Nurbo was at the hospital as two people who had become unconscious during hunger strike on September 23 were from his constituency. Tsepak was named because someone with a ponytail (wearing a mask in photos which became viral) was suspected as him. He was not Tsepak. The LBA vice-president was stopping the mob. These are innocent people and there was no proof against them.”

Smanla Dorje Nurbo Tsepak