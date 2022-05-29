Cyber criminals dupe Chandigarh residents of 8.4 lakh

Cybercrime incidents continue their upward trend as police registered two fresh cases after city residents lost ₹7.40 lakh to swindlers.

In his complaint, Gulzar Singh Sandhu Sector 36 said he on May 19 received a call from a person identifying himself as Jagmohan Singh saying an acquaintance living in Canada, Gurprit Singh, along with his friends, had assaulted a local in a club.

The caller added that they needed to deposit ₹1.80 lakh in the assault victim’s account for his medical expenses or else they would file a case against Gurpreet Singh. The victim deposited the amount, but received another call demanding more money. Sandhu ended up paying ₹4.30 lakh before realising that he was being cheated.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Mauli Jagran woman lose ₹3.1L

A resident of Mauli Jagran also lost ₹3.10 lakh to fraudulent withdrawal from her bank. In her complaint, Naresh Kumari of Mauli Jagran, said she had on March 8, 2021 withdrawn ₹8,000 from her account, but the sum was deducted twice from her account. She had contacted the customer care number to lodge a complaint. On March 11, 2021, she received a call informing her that her complaint has been resolved and she would have to share a one-time password sent on her phone.

Following that ₹3.10 lakh were withdrawn from her account over four different transactions between March 8 to March 16, 2021.

Acting on her complaint, police registered a case under Sections 420 and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at the Mauli Jagran police station.

In the third complaint, Sazid Nizami of Sector 44 said an unknown person had withdrawn ₹1.01 lakh from his account through online transaction.

A case under sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Sector 34 police station.