Cyber criminals dupe Chandigarh residents of ₹8.4 lakh
Cybercrime incidents continue their upward trend as police registered two fresh cases after city residents lost ₹7.40 lakh to swindlers.
In his complaint, Gulzar Singh Sandhu Sector 36 said he on May 19 received a call from a person identifying himself as Jagmohan Singh saying an acquaintance living in Canada, Gurprit Singh, along with his friends, had assaulted a local in a club.
The caller added that they needed to deposit ₹1.80 lakh in the assault victim’s account for his medical expenses or else they would file a case against Gurpreet Singh. The victim deposited the amount, but received another call demanding more money. Sandhu ended up paying ₹4.30 lakh before realising that he was being cheated.
A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 36 police station.
Mauli Jagran woman lose ₹3.1L
A resident of Mauli Jagran also lost ₹3.10 lakh to fraudulent withdrawal from her bank. In her complaint, Naresh Kumari of Mauli Jagran, said she had on March 8, 2021 withdrawn ₹8,000 from her account, but the sum was deducted twice from her account. She had contacted the customer care number to lodge a complaint. On March 11, 2021, she received a call informing her that her complaint has been resolved and she would have to share a one-time password sent on her phone.
Following that ₹3.10 lakh were withdrawn from her account over four different transactions between March 8 to March 16, 2021.
Acting on her complaint, police registered a case under Sections 420 and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at the Mauli Jagran police station.
In the third complaint, Sazid Nizami of Sector 44 said an unknown person had withdrawn ₹1.01 lakh from his account through online transaction.
A case under sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Sector 34 police station.
Mohali MC launches drive clean major city roads
The municipal corporation launched a week-long cleanliness drive. The drive, which commenced on Friday, will focus on cleaning some of the city's main roads including Old Amartax to Diplast Chowk to Sector 48 to IISER, Franco Chowk, YPS Chowk to Kumbhra, IISER to Bawa White House, Sector 66-67 dividing road, entry road from Chandigarh to Diplast, PTL to Amartax Lights, Phase 9 Stadium road and the ones in Phase 10 and 11.
Ludhiana double murder: Fourth accused held, jewellery recovered
Ludhiana Police on Saturday arrested the fourth accused involved in the double murder of retired air force official Bhupinder Singh and his wife principal of a private school, Sushpinder Kaur. The couple was murdered at their house at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Jamalpur area of Ludhiana on May 25. The accused has been identified as Sunil Masih of Bhamian Khurd.
Journalists’ mental health in focus at Facebook and Fortis’ training session
Facebook, in association with Fortis Healthcare, on Saturday organised a training session on the mental health of journalists focusing on ways to manage one's mental health and help fellow colleagues and friends who may be undergoing mental stress. The session opened with an address by Ramya Venugopal of Meta's news media partnership and strategic partner development Trushar Barot. The main session, which lasted for two hours, was conducted by psychiatrist and TEDx speaker Samir Parikh.
4 arrested for supplying spurious liquor in Fatehgarh Sahib
The Punjab excise department along with the local police has busted an organised module of liquor smugglers involved in supplying and filling cheap smuggled alcohol into empty bottles of expensive foreign liquor brands and has arrested four persons in connection with the crime, the excise officials said on Saturday. Four members of the gang, including one of the accused Kundan Visht of Chandigarh, Harshwardan Parshad of Ambala, Pradeep Singh of Narayangarh in Haryana and Jasmin Kaur of Sangrur were arrested.
At 65%, girls outnumber boys in MBBS, BDS courses in Punjab
Faridkot At 65%, girl students have outnumbered boys in securing seats for medical and dental courses across Punjab in the 2021-22 session. Girls have outnumbered boys in the bachelor of dental surgery (BDS) course this year too. A total of 612 (83%) girls, highest ever in the history of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, took admission to the course in the 2021-22 session against 131 boys (17%).
