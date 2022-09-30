Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cyber fraud: Panipat man duped of 2 crore

Cyber fraud: Panipat man duped of 2 crore

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 30, 2022 07:06 PM IST

The victim alleged that he came in contact with a woman on social media, who claimed to be a foreigner and she gave him lucrative offers to earn higher returns by investing in cryptocurrency

Cyber fraud: Panipat man duped of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crores
Cyber fraud: Panipat man duped of 2 crores
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: In a case of cyber fraud, a Panipat-based man has been allegedly duped of 2 crore by a woman, who claimed to be a foreigner and lured him into investing in cryptocurrency promising him higher returns.

Ashok Kumar, incharge of cyber police station, Panipat, said that on the complaint of the victim, Ankul, of model town in Panipat, police have registered a case under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

In his complaint, the victim alleged that he came in contact with a woman on social media, who claimed to be a foreigner and she gave him lucrative offers to earn higher returns by investing in cryptocurrency. She allegedly gave a fake application to him. He got good returns in few investments in the beginning and later, the woman asked him to make a big investment to double his profit.

Ankul alleged that since July, he had transferred 1.22 crore in various bank account numbers sent by the woman. He alleged that when he tried to withdraw the money from his wallet, he was asked to pay 1.30 crore as tax. He claimed that he could not withdraw the money even after paying 80 lakh as tax.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out