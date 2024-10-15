Cyclists hit by SUV in Mohali, 1 dead, 2 injured

A cyclist was killed while two other cyclists, including a woman, were injured after a rashly driven Renault Duster hit them near Silvi Park at Phase-10 in Mohali on Monday. A cyclist was killed while two other cyclists, including a woman, were injured after a rashly driven Renault Duster hit them near Silvi Park at Phase-10 in Mohali on Monday. (Getty image)

The deceased, identified as Ashrafi Gupta, 62, a labourer, died on the spot after suffering head injury, while the other two victims, Sarvesh Kumari of Kambala village and Udaybhan of Kajheri, Sector 52, suffered injuries.

Police said that all the victims were riding separate cycles when a speeding SUV hit them from the back.

After passersby gathered at the spot, the accused was caught by the public, who himself rushed the victims to the Phase-6 civil hospital, where doctors declared Gupta dead.

The accused fled from the hospital after leaving his vehicle in the parking lot which was taken into custody by the police.

ASI Balraj Singh, investigation officer, said, “The accused is on the run but will be held soon. We have his SUV bearing the number (PB65AB6204). While Gupta died, other victims got discharged from the hospital after treatment late evening”.

The Phase-11 Police were yet to register a case till the filing of the report citing that they were yet to record the statements of the victims.